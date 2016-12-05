版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Aegion expects consolidated revenues to grow low to mid single-digits over next 3 years

Dec 5 Aegion Corp :

* Aegion Corp - expects consolidated revenues to grow low to mid single-digits over next 3 years - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gYlgqz) Further company coverage:

