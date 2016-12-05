版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-MabVax therapeutics expands phase I clinical trial investigation for patients with pancreatic cancer

Dec 5 MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc -

* MabVax therapeutics expands phase I clinical trial investigation for patients with pancreatic cancer to include honorhealth research institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

