公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities declares quarterly cash dividend

Dec 5 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc declares quarterly cash dividend of 83 cents per common share up three cents, or four percent, over 3Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

