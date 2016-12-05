版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-EnerNOC says Consol has purchased its energy intelligence software for 19 sites

Dec 5 EnerNOC Inc :

* Consol Energy expands EnerNOC relationship to include energy intelligence software

* Consol has purchased EnerNOC's energy intelligence software for 19 of its sites to help better manage energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐