公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Under Armour signs 10-year partnership to provide uniforms for MLB

Dec 5 Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour, Fanatics and MLB invigorate global sports landscape with a new, groundbreaking partnership

* Under Armour Inc - co, MLB announce a 10-year partnership that names Under Armour as official uniform provider to MLB

* Under Armour - beginning in 2020 MLB season, Under Armour will be exclusive MLB provider of all on-field uniform components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

