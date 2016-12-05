版本:
BRIEF-Newtek reports year-over-year rise in Black Friday sales

Dec 5 Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek business services - processed $4.7 million in sales for ecommerce merchants on black friday 2016, which is a 12.6% increase over black friday 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

