版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Avery Dennison Corp signs a wind power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy

Dec 5 Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison Corp says has signed a wind power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy

* Under agreement with Apex's Perryton Wind, Avery Dennison will purchase 20 MW of renewable energy capacity

* Avery Dennison says PPA with Apex Clean Energy to offset 50 percent of co's U.S.-based greenhouse gas emissions derived from electricity consumption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐