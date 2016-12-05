BRIEF-Avery Dennison Corp signs a wind power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Avery Dennison Corp
* Avery Dennison Corp says has signed a wind power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy
* Under agreement with Apex's Perryton Wind, Avery Dennison will purchase 20 MW of renewable energy capacity
* Avery Dennison says PPA with Apex Clean Energy to offset 50 percent of co's U.S.-based greenhouse gas emissions derived from electricity consumption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.