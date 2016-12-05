BRIEF-Zynerba to initiate 3rd Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel before year-end

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Zynerba Pharma- reports positive results for ZYN002 CBD gel in phase 1 studies; ZYN002 CBD gel was shown to be safe and well-tolerated
* Zynerba Pharma - initiation of a third phase 2 clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile x syndrome is planned before year-end 2016
* Zynerba Pharma - top line results from 3rd phase 2 trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in patients with fragile X syndrome anticipated to be released in h1 2017
* "we remain on track to report top-line results" for star 1 clinical trial "in first half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.