公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-FXCM announces live trading integration with QuantConnect

Dec 5 FXCM Inc :

* FXCM Inc - announces live trading integration with QuantConnect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

