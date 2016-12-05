版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lipocine- plans to initiate dosing validation study for LPCN 1021 after FDA feedback

Dec 5 Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine - plans to initiate dosing validation study after receiving feedback from u.s. Food and drug administration of its protocol for LPCN 1021

* Lipocine inc - top-line results from dv study anticipated in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

