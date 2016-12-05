版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Avid Technology says Jeff Rosica appointed president

Dec 5 Avid Technology Inc :

* Says Jeff Rosica appointed president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

