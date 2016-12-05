版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Sanchez Production borrowing base increased to $215.1 mln

Dec 5 Sanchez Production Partners LP :

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - lenders have completed a semi-annual review of RBL component of partnership's borrowing base

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - based on this review, borrowing base has been increased to $215.1 million. Source text: (bit.ly/2g2ef3x) Further company coverage:

