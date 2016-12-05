版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-BAT preparing to raise offer for Reynolds American in next few days - sources

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* BAT is preparing to raise its offer for Reynolds American in the next few days - sources

