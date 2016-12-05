BRIEF-BAT preparing to raise offer for Reynolds American in next few days - sources

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* BAT is preparing to raise its offer for Reynolds American in the next few days - sources
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016