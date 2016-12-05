BRIEF-Foxhill Capital Partners sends letter to SunCoke Energy

Dec 5 Suncoke Energy Inc

* Foxhill capital partners sends letter to conflicts committee of suncoke energy partners, lp

* Foxhill capital partners l.p. - beneficially owns 259,252 common units of suncoke energy partners, l.p.

* Foxhill capital partners-co does not believe offer reflects long-term, intrinsic value of common units, is not in best interests of all sxcp unit holders

* Foxhill capital partners - sent letter opposing suncoke energy inc.'s proposal to acquire remaining common units of sxcp not already owned by sxc