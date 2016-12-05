BRIEF-Senomyx implements restructuring plan, to complete plan in Q4 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Senomyx Inc :
* Says on Dec 2, co implemented a restructuring plan
* Says under plan, co expects to reduce company's work force by 17 full-time equivalent employees
* Senomyx Inc - company expects to substantially complete restructuring plan in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing
* Senomyx Inc - under plan, with resulting staff and other expense reductions, co expects to reduce its expenses by about $4 million on an annualized basis
* Senomyx Inc - company expects to record restructuring-related expenses totaling approximately $490,000
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.