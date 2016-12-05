版本:
BRIEF-SDL PLC signs agreement with flydubai

Dec 5 SDL PLC

* SDL PLC says has signed an agreement with flydubai, a Dubai-based airline, to use SDL web to support way its customers consume information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

