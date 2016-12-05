BRIEF-SL Green Realty expects 2017 per share net income of $1.71-$1.81

Dec 5 Sl Green Realty Corp:

* SL Green Realty Corp - earnings guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 of net income per share of $1.71 to $1.81; FFO per share of $6.40 to $6.50

* SL Green Realty Corp - will affirm its previously announced earnings guidance for year ending December 31, 2016 of FFO per share of $8.17 to $8.25

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $8.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S