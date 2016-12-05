版本:
BRIEF-Nexpoint sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust

Dec 5 Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors Reiterates Nexpoint'S Interest In Engaging In Discussions With Rait Financial Trust's

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors, an affiliate of Highland Capital, sends follow-up letter to RAIT Financial Trust - SEC filing

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors reiterates Nexpoint's interest in engaging in discussions with RAIT Financial Trust's management and board

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says its plan includes merging RAIT Financial Trust into a newly-formed vehicle that is externally managed by Nexpoint

* Nexpoint Real Estate Advisors says it will invest up to $30 million in the new co Source text: bit.ly/2gYhECB Further company coverage:

