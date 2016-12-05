版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Biothera Pharmaceuticals and Merck further expand research collaboration

Dec 5 Merck Ltd

* Biothera Pharmaceuticals and Merck further expand research collaboration to include Phase 2 clinical trial in head and neck cancer

* Biothera Pharmaceuticals-goal of new phase 2 study will be to determine potential of imprime PGG, to increase patient responses to keytruda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐