BRIEF-Compania De Minas Buenaventura says has decided to split Chairman, CEO roles

Dec 5 Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa :

* Board has decided to separate chairman and CEO roles

* Board has accepted resignation of Roque Benavides as company's chief executive officer, effective January 2, 2017

* Board of directors appointed Victor Gobitz as new chief executive officer of Buenaventura, effective January 02, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

