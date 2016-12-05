BRIEF-FINRA fines Credit Suisse $16.5 mln over anti-money laundering problems

Dec 5 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* FINRA says it fines Credit Suisse unit $16.5 million for significant deficiencies in its anti-money laundering program

* FINRA says fine is imposed against Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

* FINRA says Credit Suisse relied mainly on brokers to identify suspicious trading, but that high-risk activity was not always escalated and investigated properly

* FINRA says Credit Suisse's automated surveillance system to monitor for suspicious activity was not properly implemented

* FINRA says the various violations occurred from 2011-2015

* FINRA says from 2011-2013, Credit Suisse facilitated the illegal distribution of at least 55 million unregistered securities shares

* FINRA says Credit Suisse neither admitted nor denied the charges Further company coverage: