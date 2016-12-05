BRIEF-FINRA fines Credit Suisse $16.5 mln over anti-money laundering problems

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record; bank earnings validate Wall St rally
* Indexes end: Dow -0.03 pct, S&P +0.18 pct, Nasdaq +0.48 pct (Adds detail on expectations for banks' results)
Dec 5 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* FINRA says it fines Credit Suisse unit $16.5 million for significant deficiencies in its anti-money laundering program
* FINRA says fine is imposed against Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
* FINRA says Credit Suisse relied mainly on brokers to identify suspicious trading, but that high-risk activity was not always escalated and investigated properly
* FINRA says Credit Suisse's automated surveillance system to monitor for suspicious activity was not properly implemented
* FINRA says the various violations occurred from 2011-2015
* FINRA says from 2011-2013, Credit Suisse facilitated the illegal distribution of at least 55 million unregistered securities shares
* FINRA says Credit Suisse neither admitted nor denied the charges Further company coverage:
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Pershing Square Shopping center in Derby, CT
* Support.Com, Inc announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split; will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on January 20, 2017