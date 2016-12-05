版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-Exelon Corp announces additional $56 mln in benefits from Pepco Holdings merger

Dec 5 Exelon Corp :

* Additional $56 million in benefits from Pepco Holdings Inc merger with Exelon in March 2016

* Exelon-Additional benefits, recently approved by New Jersey Board Of Public Utilities, bring total benefits to customers and New Jersey to $126 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

