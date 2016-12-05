BRIEF-Merck presents updated findings from Keytruda

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Merck & Co Inc
* Updated Keytruda (Pembrolizumab) findings in patients with relapsed or refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma presented at 58th annual meeting of the American society of Hematology
* Data from keynote-013 demonstrated overall response rate of 41 percent, with 86 percent of responses ongoing at time of analysis
* anti-pd-1 therapy, achieved orr of 41 percent with follow-up of up to 27 months in patients with relapsed or refractory PMBCL
* there were no discontinuations or treatment-related deaths due to adverse events in keynote-013 study
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.