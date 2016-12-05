BRIEF-TG Therapeutics presents phase 1b data for TGR-1202 in combination with ibrutinib

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Tg Therapeutics Inc
* Tg Therapeutics Inc. announces oral data presentation for tgr-1202 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory cll or mcl at the 58th american society of hematology annual meeting
* Combination appears well tolerated across all patients with no grade 3/4 transaminitis ,diarrhea, colitis or pneumonitis observed
* Says 88% orr in cll patients, including 1 cr, and 73% orr in mcl patients treated with combination of tgr-1202 plus ibrutinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.