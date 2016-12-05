BRIEF-Beigene presents updated clinical data on BTK Inhibitor BGB-3111 in CLL, SLL patients

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Beigene Ltd :
* Beigene presents updated clinical data on BTK Inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic leukemia at the 2016 American Society Of Hematology Annual Meeting
* preliminary clinical data demonstrate that BGB-3111 is well-tolerated and highly active in CLL / SLL, with an overall response rate of 96%
* only one patient to date has discontinued BGB-3111 treatment for an adverse event, a grade 2 pleural effusion
* three serious AES (SAES) were assessed as possibly related to BGB-3111 in Phase 1 study
* no instances of disease progression or Richter's transformation have occurred
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.