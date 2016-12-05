版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-Juno therapeutics presents data from TRANSCEND study

Dec 5 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics presents data from TRANSCEND study showing 60% complete response in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive CD19+ non-hodgkin lymphoma

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - intends to initiate a pivotal trial in U.S. In patients with r/r DLBCL in 2017

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - phase I transcend trial continues, enrolling more patients at dose levels 1 and 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐