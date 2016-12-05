BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says total Nov. U.S. equity option contract was 3.3 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - total Nov. U.S. equity option contract was 3.3 million versus 3.1 million
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Nov 2016 total futures and options contracts of 5.7 million versus 5 million in Nov 2015
* Intercontinental Exchange - starting Dec, vol statistics, ICE Russell futures contract volume to reflect change in contract size, will be reduced by half
* Intercontinental Exchange - historical volume, RPC will be adjusted for comparison purposes when dec statistics are reported, there is no impact to revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.