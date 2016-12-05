版本:
2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Travel B.V. sees U.S. IPO of 28.5 mln ADS priced at $13-$15 per ADS

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Travel B.V. sees U.S. IPO of 28.5 million ADS priced between $13.00 and $15.00 per ADS - SEC filing

* Travel B.V. says it is offering 18.1 million ADS, and certain selling shareholders are offering 10.4 million ADS in the offering Source text: (bit.ly/2ha3Sj8)

