BRIEF-Ford Motor says automotive business debt raise benchmarked at $2 bln

Dec 5 Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered 2-part senior unsecured note offering that includes a 10-year and 30-year

* Ford Motor says automotive business debt raise benchmarked at $2 billion, first long-term debt raise since Jan 2013, which was also for $2 billion

* Ford Motor says will file details of debt raise later monday Source text: (bit.ly/2g2vPUI) Further company coverage:

