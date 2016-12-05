BRIEF-Ford Motor says automotive business debt raise benchmarked at $2 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Ford Motor Co
* Ford Motor announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered 2-part senior unsecured note offering that includes a 10-year and 30-year
* Ford Motor says automotive business debt raise benchmarked at $2 billion, first long-term debt raise since Jan 2013, which was also for $2 billion
* Ford Motor says will file details of debt raise later monday Source text: (bit.ly/2g2vPUI) Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.