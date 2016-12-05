版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一

BRIEF-NantHealth enters into reseller agreement with Lunatus

Dec 5 NantHealth Inc :

* Entered into an exclusive reseller agreement for GPS cancer advanced molecular analysis with Lunatus

* Under terms of agreement, Lunatus will have exclusive rights to distribute GPS cancer to physicians in Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

