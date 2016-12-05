版本:
BRIEF-General Mills says is eliminating position of international chief operating officer

Dec 5 General Mills Inc :

* Company is eliminating position of international chief operating officer

* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, four business groups will report directly to Jeff Harmening, each led by a group president

* Capability investments, savings generated by new changes will "help" co deliver fiscal 2018 adjusted operating profit margin target of 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

