公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share

Dec 5 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

