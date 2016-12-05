版本:
BRIEF-Teamster mechanics at United Airlines ratify national agreement

Dec 5 Teamsters:

* Teamster mechanics at United Airlines ratify national agreement

* Mechanics at United Airlines stations across nation ratified a six-year national joint collective bargaining agreement with company Further company coverage:

