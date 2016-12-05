BRIEF-Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of ALN-CC5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of aln-cc5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)
* Says new results show aln-cc5-mediated knockdown of serum c5 has potential to enable effective sparing of eculizumab in patients with pnh
* Says data support development of aln-cc5 to potentially reduce dose level and frequency of eculizumab in patients with pnh
* Says data further support development of aln-cc5 to improve disease control in patients with an inadequate response to eculizumab
* Says Sanofi Genzyme has decided not to exercise its opt-in right for development of aln-cc5 in territories outside of U.S., Canada, Western Europe
* Says Alnylam will have full global control of development of aln-cc5 program for further development and potential commercialization
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.