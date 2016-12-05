BRIEF-Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of ALN-CC5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Dec 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam presents updated results from phase 1/2 study of aln-cc5 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)

* Says new results show aln-cc5-mediated knockdown of serum c5 has potential to enable effective sparing of eculizumab in patients with pnh

* Says data support development of aln-cc5 to potentially reduce dose level and frequency of eculizumab in patients with pnh

* Says data further support development of aln-cc5 to improve disease control in patients with an inadequate response to eculizumab

* Says Sanofi Genzyme has decided not to exercise its opt-in right for development of aln-cc5 in territories outside of U.S., Canada, Western Europe

* Says Alnylam will have full global control of development of aln-cc5 program for further development and potential commercialization