版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:12 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines says technicians ratify joint collective bargaining agreement

Dec 5 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Technicians represented by international brotherhood of teamsters, have voted to ratify new joint collective bargaining agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐