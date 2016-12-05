BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Pembina Pipeline Corp :
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces 2017 capital program of $1.9 billion and Alberta government royalty credit award
* Pembina expects to generate an incremental $600 million to $950 million of ebitda in 2018
* Plans to spend about $1,140 million in its conventional pipelines business next year, 61 percent of its overall 2017 capital spending plan
* For 2017, Pembina expects to spend capital of $540 million, or 29 percent of overall budget, in its midstream business
* Continues to direct majority of capital spending in midstream towards initiatives supported by long-term, fee-for-service contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.