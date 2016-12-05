版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Alliancebernstein Holding entered unsecured 364-day senior revolving credit facility

Dec 5 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp :

* Says on dec 1, co entered unsecured 364-day senior revolving credit facility in principal amount of up to $200 million Source text bit.ly/2gW8KoC Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐