BRIEF-Safe Bulkers files for potential stock shelf

Dec 5 Safe Bulkers Inc :

* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gvCesG] Further company coverage:

