2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Supervalu completes sale of Save-A-Lot

Dec 5 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu completes sale of Save-A-Lot

* Confirmed today that it used $750 million of net proceeds from sale to prepay that portion of its outstanding term loan balance

* Intends to use remaining sale proceeds to further reduce debt and improve capital structure, contribute to its pension plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

