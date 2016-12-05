版本:
BRIEF-Stanley Furniture enters into rights agreement to protect net operating losses

Dec 5 Stanley Furniture Company Inc

* Stanley Furniture enters into rights agreement to protect net operating losses

* Board has adopted a rights agreement designed to protect company's substantial net operating loss carryforwards

* Board sets trigger at 4.9 pct

* Under rights agreement, stockholders to receive one preferred share purchase right for each share of common stock they own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

