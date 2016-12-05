版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center names Maureen Short as interim CFO

Dec 5 Rent-a-center Inc :

* Guy J. Constant resigned his position as CFO of Rent-A-Center Inc effective as of Dec. 2, 2016

* Maureen Short will serve as interim CFO, effectively immediately Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gdo2a6] Further company coverage:

