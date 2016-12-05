版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Atkore International says unit to seek to refinance first lien term loan, second lien term loan

Dec 5 Atkore International Group Inc

* Atkore international-unit to seek to refinance first lien term loan, second lien term loan with amended, restated $500 million first lien term loan Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdopS9) Further company coverage:

