2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Changfeng extends gas pipeline to Luqian industrial area

Dec 5 Changfeng Energy Inc :

* Changfeng extends its gas distribution pipeline to Luqian industrial area in Xiangdong district, Pingxiang city, Jiangxi province, China

* Extension will help changfeng to increase its sales of natural gas in Xiangdong district in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

