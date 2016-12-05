版本:
BRIEF-Chubb sees 2016 operating earnings per share $9.75 - $9.85

Dec 5 Chubb Ltd :

* Sees 2016 operating earnings per share $9.75 - $9.85 - sec filing

* Sees 2016 operating return on equity 10.2 pct - 10.4 pct Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2g3xgTa] Further company coverage:

