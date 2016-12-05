版本:
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Digital Power says on Nov. 30, co entered into an employment agreement with Amos Kohn to serve as president and CEO

Dec 5 Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corp - on November 30, 2016, co entered into an employment agreement with Amos Kohn to serve as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gW1uJh) Further company coverage:

