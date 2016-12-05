版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 07:06 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor files for pricing of $2.8 billion of notes

Dec 5 Ford Motor Co :

* Files for pricing of $2.8 billion of notes - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gdufms Further company coverage:

