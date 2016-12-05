版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Eisai Inc announces final results of Phase 3 study of rufinamide

Dec 5 Eisai Inc:

* Announced final results of its Phase 3 open-label two-year study of rufinamide

* Patients treated with add-on therapy, rufinamide experienced similar safety, tolerability profiles versus treatment with AED therapy of investigator's choice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

