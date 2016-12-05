版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:34 BJT

BRIEF-Technip, FMC Technologies shareholders approve business combination

Dec 5 FMC Technologies Inc :

* Technip and FMC Technologies shareholders approve business combination

* Transaction is expected to close in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

