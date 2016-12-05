版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-Uber launches Uber AI labs,acquires Geometric Intelligence

Dec 5 Uber Technologies Inc :

* announces creation of Uber AI Labs, a new division of Uber

* says has acquired Geometric Intelligence, whose 15 members will form initial core of AI Labs team Source ubr.to/2g1ox8G

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐