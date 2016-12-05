版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Maglan Capital LP reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Fairpoint Communications

Dec 5 Maglan Capital LP

* Reports 7.6 Pct passive stake in Fairpoint Communications Inc as of December 5, 2016 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2h7YatK Further company coverage:

